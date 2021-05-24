Simmons Bank Buys New Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Simmons Bank acquired a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,740 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,957,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of eBay by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 443,959 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in eBay by 766.8% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 119,354 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after buying an additional 105,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $61.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $65.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.