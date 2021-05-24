Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Stock Holdings Lifted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 12.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

NYSE SKX opened at $45.64 on Monday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.92.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $55,305.00. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,530.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 533,576 shares of company stock worth $20,569,897 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.