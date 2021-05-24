SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 554 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,190 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.1% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.93.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $245.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.26. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $176.60 and a 52-week high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

