SkyWater Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SKYT) Quiet Period To End on May 31st

SkyWater Technology’s (NASDAQ:SKYT) quiet period will expire on Monday, May 31st. SkyWater Technology had issued 6,960,000 shares in its public offering on April 21st. The total size of the offering was $97,440,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During SkyWater Technology’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

Shares of SKYT opened at $26.61 on Monday. SkyWater Technology has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $27.25.

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.