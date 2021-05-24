SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) PT Raised to C$32.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CWYUF. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWYUF opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.05 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.46.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

