Smith Asset Management Group LP Buys Shares of 124 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $253,400,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,599,178,000 after buying an additional 47,169 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,060,676,000 after buying an additional 41,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $168,140,000 after buying an additional 35,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 149,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,660,000 after buying an additional 33,010 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,077.86.

MTD opened at $1,276.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $721.61 and a 12 month high of $1,339.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,264.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,181.26.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock worth $9,044,675 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

