Smith Asset Management Group LP Cuts Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Smith Asset Management Group LP reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 99.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 205,412 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus raised their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.82.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $137.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $84.97 and a 52 week high of $139.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

