Smith Asset Management Group LP Decreases Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Smith Asset Management Group LP decreased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 87.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24,920 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in CDW were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDW. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,989 shares of company stock worth $1,871,351 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.75.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $168.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.39 and its 200 day moving average is $150.66. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.41 and a fifty-two week high of $184.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.47.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.