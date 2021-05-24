Smith Asset Management Group LP Sells 18,434 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lessened its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,434 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCII. CWM LLC increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of RCII opened at $57.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.54. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $64.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.25.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.23 million. Analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 26,996 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,897.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $1,079,886.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,369. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

