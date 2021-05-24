Smith Asset Management Group LP Sells 27,750 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lessened its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 95.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,750 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Primerica were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Primerica by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,760,000 after buying an additional 19,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 462,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,887,000 after purchasing an additional 85,799 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,297,000 after purchasing an additional 222,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 412,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,248,000 after purchasing an additional 21,551 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica stock opened at $160.33 on Monday. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.51 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.50.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.81 million. On average, research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.29.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $482,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,780.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $1,303,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

