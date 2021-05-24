Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,617.86 ($21.14).

SMIN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In other Smiths Group news, insider George Buckley purchased 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,624 ($21.22) per share, for a total transaction of £12,504.80 ($16,337.60).

Shares of LON:SMIN opened at GBX 1,558.52 ($20.36) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of £6.18 billion and a PE ratio of 24.88. Smiths Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,216 ($15.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,738.57 ($22.71). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,600.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,532.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 11.70 ($0.15) per share. This is a positive change from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.56%.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

