Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Up 4.4%

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s share price shot up 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.45 and last traded at $59.12. 251,704 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 23,314,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.61.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNAP. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a PE ratio of -88.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.39.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $56,544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,056,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,981,866.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $107,393.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,547.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,604,414 shares of company stock worth $94,804,294 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

