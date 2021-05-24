Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 3,989.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,564 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $11,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in Snowflake by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 181,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,661,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,567,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 238,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,731,000 after buying an additional 86,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,529,000. 26.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNOW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.93.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total transaction of $3,083,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,895 shares in the company, valued at $28,759,614.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $6,800,157.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,354,025 shares of company stock worth $303,940,126 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $233.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.68. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.42.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.