Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Cut to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Sodexo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sodexo presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS SDXAY opened at $18.99 on Friday. Sodexo has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

