Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC) Senior Officer Sells C$39,886.00 in Stock

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC) Senior Officer Gordon Fretwell sold 81,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total transaction of C$39,886.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 366,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$179,389.

SIC stock opened at C$0.46 on Monday. Sokoman Minerals Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.08 and a 52 week high of C$0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$75.52 million and a P/E ratio of -21.90.

About Sokoman Minerals

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for iron ore and antimony/gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Moosehead Gold Property located in Central Newfoundland. The company was formerly known as Sokoman Iron Corp.

