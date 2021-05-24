Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Invests $208,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,678,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,042,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,025,000 after purchasing an additional 909,839 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,797.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 953,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,419,000 after purchasing an additional 902,815 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,862,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4,929.7% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 560,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,000 after purchasing an additional 549,018 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $61.31. The company had a trading volume of 59,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,435. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.97. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $62.40.

