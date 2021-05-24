Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Sells 169 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 0.3% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 131.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in Linde by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $300.97. 3,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,523. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.30. The firm has a market cap of $156.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.29, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $190.35 and a 52 week high of $303.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.39.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

