Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Sells 371 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,002 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,397 shares of company stock worth $12,290,269 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,120,902. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $208.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

