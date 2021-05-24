Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Sells 916 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC trimmed its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up 0.4% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,209,000 after acquiring an additional 485,255 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,910,000 after buying an additional 549,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,347,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,520,000 after buying an additional 30,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,956,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,496,000 after buying an additional 36,067 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

ADM stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.81. The company had a trading volume of 12,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.03.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.