Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Southwest Airlines reported earnings of ($2.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $4.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

Shares of LUV stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,018,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,288,288. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Southwest Airlines news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,893.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,705,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 410,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,089,000 after buying an additional 23,578 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 160,788 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 43,467 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $4,325,000. Q Capital Solutions acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $4,482,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

