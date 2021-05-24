Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.000-4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Gas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.60.

NYSE SWX traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.25. 1,244,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,892. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.15. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $78.38.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.49%.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

