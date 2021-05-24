Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 11,390 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $137.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.28 and a 200-day moving average of $147.13. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

