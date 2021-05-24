Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In other news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $3,428,464.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $37.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

