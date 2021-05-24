Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,105 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 203,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after acquiring an additional 24,441 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 96.8% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $100.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.41 and a 1 year high of $102.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

