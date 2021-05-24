Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 20,425 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,425 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 24,905 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,258,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 49,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period.

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $72.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.80. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $49.63 and a one year high of $73.43.

