Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $462.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $472.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $474.92. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $324.35 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

