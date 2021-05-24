S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $380.55. The company had a trading volume of 16,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $398.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $378.66 and its 200 day moving average is $344.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.