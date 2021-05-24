Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Sells $62,880.00 in Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $62,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $61,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $68,280.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $66,360.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 7,230 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $44,319.90.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $73,080.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $80,040.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,193 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $71,860.65.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $86,040.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $85,560.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 6,081 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $43,296.72.

Shares of LOV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.17. The company had a trading volume of 82,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,691. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 million, a P/E ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Spark Networks SE has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $8.40.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). On average, research analysts expect that Spark Networks SE will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spark Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Spark Networks by 282.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 144,852 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Spark Networks by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,705,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 440,301 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

