SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,856,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,354 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.92% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $86,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Motco acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

SPLG traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $49.31. 45,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,162. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average is $45.32. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.71.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

