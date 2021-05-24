SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000.

MDYV opened at $68.97 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.07 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.49.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

