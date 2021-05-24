SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,749,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,561 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,843,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,568,000 after purchasing an additional 52,128 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,627,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,393,000 after purchasing an additional 44,482 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,820,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,281,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,729,000 after purchasing an additional 154,923 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $125.02 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.25.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.