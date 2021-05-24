Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00055158 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00047410 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000635 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.07 or 0.00247676 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00038252 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007878 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

