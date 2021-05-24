Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a £122.85 ($160.50) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,800 ($128.04) to £114.20 ($149.20) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a £130 ($169.85) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of £103.59 ($135.33).

LON SPX opened at £122.50 ($160.05) on Thursday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of GBX 9,316 ($121.71) and a 12 month high of £123.60 ($161.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of £9.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is £119.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £115.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a GBX 84.50 ($1.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $33.50. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

