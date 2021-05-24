Spire (NYSE:SR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.300-4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spire currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.67.

Shares of NYSE SR traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.90. The stock had a trading volume of 514 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,956. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Spire has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.77 million. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Spire will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

