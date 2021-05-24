Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Sells $419,681.00 in Stock

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 18,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $419,681.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Gregory Kidd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 9th, Steven Gregory Kidd sold 100,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $2,369,000.00.

STXB stock opened at $23.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.63. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 10.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s payout ratio is 19.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STXB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $812,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,016,000 after acquiring an additional 49,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

