Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Position Cut by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,854 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 89,560 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 86,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRC. Mizuho increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $46.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 164.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.99 and a 12 month high of $48.05.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. Analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

