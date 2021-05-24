Sport and Leisure Hits Market Cap of $73.07 Million (SNL)

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Sport and Leisure has a market cap of $73.07 million and approximately $274,530.00 worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sport and Leisure has traded down 35% against the dollar. One Sport and Leisure coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sport and Leisure

Sport and Leisure (SNL) is a coin. It launched on December 7th, 2018. Sport and Leisure’s total supply is 963,252,000 coins and its circulating supply is 678,662,953 coins. Sport and Leisure’s official Twitter account is @snltoken . The official website for Sport and Leisure is www.snltoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sport AND Leisure offers an open-source blockchain ecosystem platform to record all participants' interactions in the community as well as participants' transactions in different scenarios, such as IP asset trading promotion, gaming and entertainment using the decentralized account. SNL is a major component of the ecosystem on the All SnL Token Platform. SNL is a digitally encrypted virtual currency based on blockchain and smart contract technology that is tailored to sporting contents, community-based incentives and spending on different scenarios. SNL is a nonrefundable functional utility token that will be used as the unit of exchange (e.g. for smart contracts and trade of digital assets) between participants on the All SnL Token Platform on the All SnL Token Platform. “

