Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Major Shareholder Sells $6,602,500.00 in Stock

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $6,602,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,514,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,749,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

SPRB stock opened at $15.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 22.13 and a current ratio of 22.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.44. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $35.60.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). Equities research analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $486,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,868,000. Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,306,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,431,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPRB. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Spruce Biosciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.