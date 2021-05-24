Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,476,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Square worth $335,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 33,045.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $597,618,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Square by 32.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after buying an additional 1,402,341 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Square by 24.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after buying an additional 1,368,995 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,300,000 after buying an additional 1,149,672 shares during the period. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $41,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,672,562.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,238,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,771,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,550,577 shares of company stock worth $360,915,913 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SQ. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.43.

SQ stock opened at $200.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $91.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.71, a PEG ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.83.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

