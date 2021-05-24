SSE plc (LON:SSE) Receives GBX 1,433.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,446.78 ($18.90).

SSE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of SSE to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,554 ($20.30) price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Get SSE alerts:

Shares of SSE stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,535 ($20.05). The stock had a trading volume of 712,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,784. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,490.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,449.23. SSE has a 52-week low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,659.10 ($21.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £16.01 billion and a PE ratio of 17.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.57.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.