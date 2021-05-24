Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Director Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc Purchases 3,256 Shares

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Director Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc acquired 3,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,787.52.

Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc acquired 4,871 shares of Stabilis Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,188.64.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc acquired 2,553 shares of Stabilis Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $20,270.82.

On Thursday, April 29th, Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc acquired 1,528 shares of Stabilis Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $11,765.60.

On Monday, April 26th, Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc acquired 1,222 shares of Stabilis Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $8,725.08.

NASDAQ SLNG opened at $7.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $9.07.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.69 million during the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 234,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Stabilis Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

