STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

NYSE:STAG opened at $35.53 on Monday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average of $32.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.89.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.11.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.