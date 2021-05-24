Standard Life Aberdeen plc Boosts Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in CarMax were worth $9,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 8,094.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush downgraded shares of CarMax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $116.68 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.42.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

