Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 2,074 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.29.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $262.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.22 and a 200 day moving average of $220.92. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.57 and a 52 week high of $276.09. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

