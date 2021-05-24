Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $10.24 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $10,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRSK opened at $173.51 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $155.74 and a one year high of $210.66. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $1,000,771.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,858,824.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $1,128,054.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,012 shares of company stock worth $4,690,712. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

