Standard Life Aberdeen plc Lowers Stock Position in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its position in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 61.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 288,967 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 1.06% of Neenah worth $9,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Neenah by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Neenah by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Neenah during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neenah by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Neenah by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 23,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NP opened at $54.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $918.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.86 and a beta of 1.53. Neenah, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $61.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.47.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.17%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

In other Neenah news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $29,784.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

