Standard Life Aberdeen plc Purchases 37,654 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,654 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $8,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,449,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,861,000 after purchasing an additional 136,034 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,136,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,794,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,853,000 after purchasing an additional 789,616 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3,305.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,514 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 2,235,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,474,000 after purchasing an additional 397,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of APO stock opened at $57.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.92.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.77.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.