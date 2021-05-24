Standard Life Aberdeen plc Purchases New Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 952,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,726,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.09% of Zynga at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zynga during the first quarter worth $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 26,666.7% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zynga during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.21.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $10.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.10. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. Research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,023,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,473.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 30,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $304,485.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,655.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,429 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,300. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.