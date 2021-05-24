Starbase Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $150,062.00 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and $150,062.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded up 126.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00061045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00016677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.62 or 0.00845389 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.91 or 0.08478795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00080841 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

