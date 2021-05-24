Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives $120.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.80.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus increased their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,287,675,000 after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,184,183,000 after buying an additional 259,981 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,087,833,000 after buying an additional 437,321 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,539,562,000 after buying an additional 106,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,535,047,000 after buying an additional 245,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,434,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,351,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $71.06 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

